Tampa launches vaccine campaign aimed at younger residents, offers incentives

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – The city of Tampa is launching a new campaign aimed to get more kids vaccinated. The city’s “Ticket to Outside” campaign is an effort to reduce hesitancy and increase the number of shots in arms using incentives for local attractions and events.

“We are trying anything and everything we can, including giveaway, the festival feeling, whatever it is that will attract the attention of those who have not been vaccinated yet,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

The first stop of this campaign was at the Florida Aquarium, where those who received a vaccine also received a free ticket to the Florida Aquarium.

Mayor Jane Castor tells 8 On Your Side the city is working to encourage younger residents to get the vaccine.

“We have been very successful in getting those individuals who are in the high risk, have age-related [complications] or who have some sort of underlying health condition vaccinated; now we need our younger people to get out here to do their part,” added Mayor Castor.

The mayor said the city plans to hold events like this to help motivate people in the community to get vaccinated.

