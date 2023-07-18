TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mayor Jane Castor launched Tampa’s first citywide mobility plan Tuesday.

“Tampa MOVES” addresses transportation needs over the next 30 years.

Program goals include cutting down the average commute time from 25 minutes to 15 minutes and transitioning 50% of commuters to walking, biking, or taking transit instead of driving alone.

According to data reported by the city, an average of 54 people die on Tampa roads each year and it’s the 4th most dangerous metro area for pedestrians. The program also aims to make the area safer for drivers and pedestrians.

Improving sidewalks, resurfacing roads, and adding bicycle lanes are a few of the projects included in the “Tampa MOVES” plan. Program leaders estimate the work will cost $2 billion.

Mayor Jane Castor will provide further details about the program during a news conference Tuesday morning at 10:30 in the Barksdale Community Center.