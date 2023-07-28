TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa jewelry store employee shot at three armed robbery suspects on Friday afternoon, according to the Tampa Police Department.

A gray Nissan Altima drove around the parking lot at Liberty Jewelers on West Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard before a woman got out and entered the store, police said.

As the woman was leaving after walking around for a few minutes, she held the door open for two men, one who was armed with a hammer, according to police.

The man with the hammer smashed a display case and grabbed multiple items, police said. The second man stood in the doorway and pointed a gun inside at employees and customers.

The store employee shot at the suspects, who left the area. A bullet hit an unoccupied car in the parking lot that belonged to someone who was not involved in the robbery, according to the Tampa Police Department.

No injuries were reported.

“Nobody heard anything,” said Seth Barnash, who owns the car that was hit by a bullet. “My clients and I, we work on music, speakers were up. We didn’t hear anything. We didn’t see anything until there was a knock on my door.”

Barnash works at the Sound Gallery recording studio a few doors down from the jewelry store.

“We really are like a tight-knit community here, especially in the shopping center,” he said.

Barnash watched the surveillance video, including the moment the bullet flew past the suspects and hit his car.

“It’s disappointing,” he said. “This is what I consider to be a nice, pretty safe neighborhood and this is a random occurrence.”

Barnash is hopeful the video will help police identify and arrest the three suspects.

“I’m just glad everybody is safe and I’m OK and the car’s OK, hopefully,” he said. “We’ll take it in tomorrow to the shop and see what’s going on, but it’s been an interesting day.”

Police are now searching for the suspects, who were in the Altima with a white paper tag OTX4425, according to TPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 813-231-6130.