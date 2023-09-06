TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa is the best place to retire in 2023, according to a new study from WalletHub.

The study looked at more than 180 cities and ranked them based on 45 metrics, including adjusted cost of living, taxpayer-friendliness, recreational activities, violent crime, property crime, air quality, water quality, and health care.

Tampa ranked 40th for affordability, 5th best for activities, 26th best for quality of life and 79th for health care, giving it a combined score that ranked the city as the best place to retire, according to WalletHub.

Cities in Florida made up four of the top five best places to retire. St. Petersburg ranked as the 12th best place to retire, according to WalletHub.

Top 20 places to retire for 2023

Tampa, Florida Scottsdale, Arizona Fort Lauderdale, Florida Orlando, Florida Miami, Florida Casper, Wyoming Denver, Colorado Cincinnati, Ohio Charleston, South Carolina Atlanta, Georgia San Francisco, California St. Petersburg, Florida Wilmington, Delaware Minneapolis, Minnesota Las Vegas, Nevada Tempe, Arizona Boise, Idaho Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Columbia, South Carolina San Diego, California

For the full ranking of 182 cities, along with the methodology and full scoring, view the study on WalletHub.