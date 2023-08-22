TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa was ranked as one of the best places to buy a home in 2023, according to a new study by WalletHub.

WalletHub compared 300 cities across 17 metrics, including home value forecast, median home-price appreciation, housing affordability, job growth rate, and population growth rate.

Tampa was ranked as the 17th best city to buy a home among all cities, and the fifth best place to buy a home among big cities with more than 300,000 people, according to WalletHub.

Tampa and Port St. Lucie were the only Florida cities to make the top 30 in the overall list. Orlando also made the top 10 for big cities, according to WalletHub.

To view the list of all 300 cities, as well as the full methodology of how the study was conducted, visit WalletHub.