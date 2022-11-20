TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa is one of the top 10 best places to go for Thanksgiving, according to a new study by WalletHub.

It compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on 20 metrics, from the cost of Thanksgiving dinner, to share of delayed flights, to volunteer opportunities per capita and forecasted precipitation. Each city’s weighted average was determined across all metrics to calculate a city’s overall score.

Things like Thanksgiving events per capita, the lowest price for a three-star hotel room for the Thanksgiving holiday, DUI-related fatalities in crashes around Thanksgiving, traffic congestion, charity organizations per capita and the city’s Thanksgiving temperature versus the average temperature and more were also considered.

Three Florida cities, including Tampa, made WalletHub’s top 10 cities to go for Thanksgiving list.

Atlanta, GA Orlando, FL Las Vegas, NV Raleigh, NC Gilbert, AZ Tampa, FL Plano, TX Durham, NC Irving, TX Miami, FL

According to WalletHub, consumers spent a little over $300 a person during the five-day period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.

Luckily, however, WalletHub reported it doesn’t cost too much to make a Thanksgiving meal for the family, saying the average cost is around $53 for 10 people.