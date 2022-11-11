TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa is 2022’s fifth best city for veterans to live, according to a new study from WalletHub.

There are over 18.5 million veterans currently living in the U.S., according to the Veterans Association, and many face challenges when re-entering civilian life, including things like health care, housing, employment and assistance with education.

To help military veterans upon their return from service, WallHub compared the 100 largest cities in the country so veterans can find the best places to settle down.

WalletHub compared the cities across 20 key indicators of livability, affordability and veteran-friendliness, including the share of military skill-related jobs, veteran income grown and the availability of VA health facilities.

Points were awarded for things like veteran unemployment rate, veteran-owned businesses per veteran population, veteran income growth, homeless veterans per 1,000 veterans, projected veteran population growth, restaurants that offer military discounts per veteran population, quality of VA health facilities and more.

With that, WalletHub ranked the top 15 cities for veterans to live as followed:

Raleigh, NC Austin, TX Laredo, TX Madison, WI Tampa, FL Orlando, FL Boise, ID Lincoln, NE Irvine, CA Colorado Springs, CO Virginia Beach, VA St. Petersburg, FL Minneapolis, MN Durham, NC Gilbert, AZ

More information on the study, including the remaining cities in the list of 100, can be found on WalletHub’s website.