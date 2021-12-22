Tampa investment banker punched teenage girl after she cut off his Porsche, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa investment banker is accused of punching a teenage girl in the face in a fit of road rage after she accidentally cut him off on Florida Avenue.

According to an arrest warrant, the girl was driving on N. Florida Avenue when she accidentally cut off 47-year-old Stephen Saunders, causing him to “become enraged.”

Police said Saunders followed the girl to the intersection of Florida Avenue and Henderson Avenue, then cut her off. While they waited for the red light to turn, he allegedly got out of his Porsche and started cursing at the teen before he punched her in the face through her open window.

According to the report, the girl suffered redness and soreness as well as bruising on her jaw.

“The victim is 16 years of age and has a very youthful appearance,” the warrant said.

Police said the girl got a good look at Saunders’ vehicle— a convertible Porsche 911, which had “911” printed in bold on the side—and later identified him from a photo lineup.

He was arrested for burglary of a conveyance with assault or battery and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail, then released on $15,000 bond.