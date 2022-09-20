TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa International Airport will conduct a multi-agency mass casualty exercise tomorrow.

TPA is making travelers aware in case any unusual activity is noted on the airfield. The exercise will take place from approximately 8 a.m. until noon, according to the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires disaster drills every three years so airports can practice and prepare for potential major incidents.

Wednesday’s exercise will involve 32 local state and federal agencies. Fire departments from Tampa, St. Petersburg and Hillsborough County will be involved. The agencies will work together to respond to a simulated aircraft incident involving fuel fire and potential fatalities.

TPA’s Runway 19R will be closed during the exercise. No impacts to flight operations are expected.