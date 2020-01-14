Tampa Intl. expanding airside access program to 7 days a week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Those who don’t have a plane ticket but are still wishing to visit Tampa International Airport’s shops, restaurants and bars are in luck.

Starting Jan. 18, the airport is expanding the “TPA All Access” program from only Saturdays to seven days a week. Passes are available every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and there is a limit of 25 people per airside.

8 On Your Side spoke to TPA spokeswoman Emily Nipps about the program in August.

“We heard from a lot of people who were excited when we told them we were opening a Ulele and a Goody Goody and some of these local brands here, restaurants, but they were bummed out that they couldn’t actually come and try them because they may not fly on a particular airline or they may not travel at all,” Nipps said. “They may not have the budget to travel that year. So we thought this would be a good way for people to come out and try some of these concepts, go back and tell their neighbors and friends about it.”

To participate, guests must sign up at least 24 hours in advance. They are subject to the same security screening as airplane passengers.

According to TPA, more than 1,700 visitors have used the program since its launch in May.

