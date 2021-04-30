Tampa Intl. Airport closing COVID-19 testing site

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa International Airport is closing its COVID-19 testing site on May 7 after the airport reported a steady decrease in demand.

The BayCare-run site was first launched in Oct. 2020 and has administered nearly 21,000 tests, according to the airport.

TPA was the first airport in the country to offer PCR and rapid antigen tests to travelers, both arriving and departing from the airport, with more than 260 daily tests being administered during the peak holiday season.

“In recent weeks, the test numbers have been as few as 30 per day as more free and convenient COVID-19 testing – as well as vaccinations – have become more readily available throughout the Tampa Bay area,” a representative for the airport said in a press release.

To find a COVID-19 testing site or vaccine site closest to you, check with the Florida Department of Health.

