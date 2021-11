TAMPA (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport rolled out its Blue Express Curbside program Monday morning.

The eight express curbsides will allow passengers without checked luggage to get to and from their gates faster than ever.

Passengers will actually be allowed to bypass the ticketing and baggage claim levels and go straight to their planes.

Airport officials say this is great news for all those holiday travelers.

Officials say this is the first program of its kind in the United States.