TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Travel is back in the Sunshine State. Nearly 2.5 million Floridians will travel 50 miles or more this Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA. That’s 172,000 more people than last year nearly 100,000 more than pre-pandemic levels.

“It mostly just worked well for the holiday weekend, because I had some time off,” said Ashley Anzulewizz. “It worked out well in that sense, but it always is hectic traveling on a holiday.”

Anzulewizz was waiting for her fiance’s flight from Germany.

“I think he had a 30 minute delay,” Anzulewizz explained. “But not too big or anything.”

At Tampa International Airport on Friday, more than a quarter of all arrivals and departures were delayed — but no cancellations.

TPA’s delays and cancellations for Friday, May 26 as of 9 p.m.

This comes as airfares are rising too. More than 200,000 Florida residents are expected to fly over the Memorial Day weekend. According to AAA, international travel is also on the rise.

“We’re heading to Europe,” said Maggie Ossa, a Pasco County resident. “We’re going to Belgium and then the south of France.”

Ossa and her family followed airport suggestions and arrived three hours early for their international flight.

“We actually got lucky because we have the TSA pre-check, so I think we’re going to get some food and then head to security,” Ossa said. “But ordinarily, yes, we would go through security right away.”

On the roads, experts believe today had the most traffic, especially during rush hour. AAA said a little more than 2 million Floridians will drive over the holiday weekend — 137,000 more people than last year.