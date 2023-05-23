TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport has been ranked the fourth angriest airport in America, according to a Forbes Advisory report.

Forbes Advisor writer John Egan looked at Twitter activity to find the angriest travelers across the nation and the reasons for their frustrations.

The study found that more than half of tweets that mentioned a specific airport were angry tweets. Three common keywords in those tweets included “delays,” “security” and “hours.”

Fifty-seven percent of the tweets directed toward Tampa International were angry. In those tweets, the most common words used were “bags,” “delayed,” “luggage,” “security” and “canceled.”

The No. 1 angriest airport is the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California. The world’s busiest airport, the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta ranks No. 6.

The least angry airports were in Indianapolis, Seattle-Tacoma and Kansas City, the report said.