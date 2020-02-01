Tampa International braces for effects of coronavirus after airlines cancel flights

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All major U.S. airlines have suspended flights to and from China. Delta, United, and American Airlines are all suspending flights. While Tampa International Airport has no direct flights coming in from China, officials are worried about the effects to Tampa Bay.

As the deadly coronavirus continues to spread throughout China, the World Health Organization is declaring a global emergency.

American said it will stop flying to China starting Friday and running through March 27. Delta plans to wait until Feb. 6 to suspend China operations to help travelers there leave the country, then stop the flights through April 30.

Some travelers are confused over corona-virus.

“I think it’s another form of the flu. That they don’t have a cure for it, but they don’t have a cure for the common flu either,” says traveler Ryan Ledbetter.

Others are cautious.

“If you’re going to travel worldwide you have to be careful about it and know what implications there are at this point,” says Ugonna Anyaugo, another traveler going through TIA.

J.P. Morgan analysts say United could lose the most economically with 12% of their revenue tied to the region. Even though Tampa International Airport has no direct flights coming from China the coronavirus could affect our economic health.

“It’s going to impact the travel industry in many ways. We just don’t know what that’s going to look like yet. We will in about another month or two,” says Emily Nipps, a TIA spokesperson.

The closest international airport to Tampa Bay with additional screening in place for travelers is Miami International.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

William Walden booking video

Thumbnail for the video titled "William Walden booking video"

Largo mom thinks gym rapist might have something to do with her daughter's death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Largo mom thinks gym rapist might have something to do with her daughter's death"

Temple Terrace Mayor faces stern action from Florida Ethics Commission

Thumbnail for the video titled "Temple Terrace Mayor faces stern action from Florida Ethics Commission"

State records show Temple Terrace used bogus diploma for Gubernatorial appointment

Thumbnail for the video titled "State records show Temple Terrace used bogus diploma for Gubernatorial appointment"

Trump dedicates more resources to fight human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump dedicates more resources to fight human trafficking"

Hamilton montage video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamilton montage video"

Today Show gives Tampa man Super Bowl tickets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Today Show gives Tampa man Super Bowl tickets"

SWAT situation in Port Richey ends peacefully; suspect in custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWAT situation in Port Richey ends peacefully; suspect in custody"

Press conference on Port Richey SWAT situation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press conference on Port Richey SWAT situation"

Officers respond to SWAT situation in Port Richey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officers respond to SWAT situation in Port Richey"

Local teacher helps students find jobs in food industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local teacher helps students find jobs in food industry"

Tampa police looking Apple store theft suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police looking Apple store theft suspect"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss