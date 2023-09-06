TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you have taken a trip through Tampa International Airport, you’ve likely seen Phoebe, the 21-foot-tall giant pink flamingo.

On Tuesday, the airport announced that the art piece has been named a winner in the prestigious CODAWorx Awards.

Phoebe was named the winner in the “Transportation” category after a distinguished panel of 18 jurors reviewed and scored the entries.

The art piece also garnered more than 3,000 votes from the public and picked up one of two “People’s Choice Awards.”

“The wonderfully witty idea of a scaled-up scene makes one smile and want to interact by taking a selfie at the first place, stimulating afterwards deeper reflection. An excellent example of public art project, combining joy, deep thought and site-specific approach,” said judge Tomasz Urbanowics of ArchiGlass.

The airport said the CODAawards received a record-breaking 411 entries from 24 different countries. To see a list of all the winners, click here.