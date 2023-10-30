TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport’s newest airline flew its Embraer E195-E2 jet to the United States for the first time on Monday.
The Porter Airlines jet landed at TPA on Monday for a test fit ahead of its new service to Toronto that launches on Wednesday, according to the airport.
The new route will take passengers between Tampa and Toronto, adding to the current service between the two cities by Air Canada and WestJet.
Porter Airlines’ E195 plane is in a 2-2 configuration, meaning there are no middle seats. The airline also offers free beer and wine on board, in addition to free WiFi.