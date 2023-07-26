TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport’s 21-foot flamingo art piece known as “Phoebe” has been nominated by CODAworx for a prestigious public art prize.

The giant flamingo was selected as one of the top 100 most successful projects that integrate commissioned art into interior, architectural or public spaces.

The sculpture, called “Home” by Matthew Mazzotta, is a floor-to-ceiling art piece that depicts a hand-sculpted resin and fiberglass flamingo as it gently dips its head beneath the surface of the water.

It is part of the airport’s public art program which launched in March 2020.

Voting for the award is open until July 31. The top two projects that receive the most votes will be crowned People’s Choice winners.

The winners will be announced at the end of August.

As of Wednesday morning, “Phoebe” earned more than 1,100 votes.

To vote for your favorite, visit Codaworx’s website.