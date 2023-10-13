TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport was voted second best large airport in a USA Today readers poll.

“Tampa International Airport provides quick access to some of the finest vacation destinations found across Florida’s Gulf Coast,” according to USA Today. “Visitors can take advantage of many bars, restaurants, and souvenir shops scattered across its terminals.”

TPA finished second in the voting to Indianapolis International Airport. There were a total of 20 airports to pick from in the poll, narrowed down to the Top 10.

Tampa International Airport also ranked on other 10 Best lists. Bavaro’s Pizza Napoletana & Pastarina was voted the ninth best airport “Grab and Go” food locations.

Top 5 Large Airports:

Indianapolis International Airport (IND) Tampa International Airport (TPA) Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) Nashville International Airport (BNA)

View the full list on USA Today.