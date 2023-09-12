TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport is up for the best large airport in a USA Today poll.

Tampa is one of 20 airports vying to be named the best large airport in the poll, selected by a panel. At the time of publishing, Tampa International Airport is leading in the poll.

Some other airports up for the nomination are Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Denver International Airport, Dulles International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Miami International Airport, O’Hare International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, and both JFK International Airport and LaGuardia International Airport in New York City.

Readers can vote once per day per category.

Readers can vote in the poll for best large airport by clicking here.