TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa International Airport unveiled its new 21-foot flamingo art piece Thursday.

The sculpture, titled ‘Home’ by Matthew Mazzotta, is a massive, floor-to-ceiling art piece that depicts a hand-sculpted resin and fiberglass flamingo as it gently dips its head beneath the surface of the water.

The piece is a part of the airport’s public art program which launched in March of 2020.

The piece of art will be located in the main terminal, near the Shoppes at Bayshore, as visitors pass through.

The sculpture is one of seven new art commissions approved by the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board on Thursday as part of a public art program designed to enhance and beautify TPA’s new facilities.

For now, “Home” is incomplete and surrounded by a yellow barrier as it awaits the final piece of the sculpture.