TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tens of millions of Americans are traveling for the holiday weekend and if your plans take you through the airport, you’ll need to bring a maks.

The Biden administration extended the mandate for another 15 days. After two years of restrictions, many travelers still support it.

“I don’t really mind it. Walking around in big airports. It protects you,” Chloe Dillane said.

She said wearing a mask at the airport is routine at this point.

“Not really that big of a deal because we’ve been doing it for so long,” Dillane said.

According to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker, the trend in cases turned positive after reaching its lowest point since July 2021.

That’s the reason many others told 8 On Your Side they’re ready to ditch the masks and have a little more freedom while traveling.

Greggory Batts said he wasn’t thrilled when he heard about the extension.

“I think it was something that I don’t think is needed or necessary,” Batts said.

The U.S. Department of Transportation planned to release the masking requirement on Monday, April 18, at the recommendation of the CDC, but a resurgence in positive cases has lawmakers doubling back.

Batts said he’s going to patiently wait until the green light is given to unmask.

“I try to play by the rules to make sure everybody’s happy. Ultimately, I think we can let it be a personal choice as long as you’re not sneezing on people and all that.”

In late March, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a federal lawsuit fighting mask mandates for public transportation. The governor called the federal government’s crack-down on mask mandates as, “COVID theater.”

The mask mandate is extended until May 3.