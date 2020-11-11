Tampa International Airport to suspend operations Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Eta

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport will suspend all operations starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday as Hurricane Eta gets closer to the Tampa Bay area.

Eta is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the area. Officials with the airport say they are working closely with the National Weather Service to track the latest updates on the storm.

An airport spokesperson says suspending operations at 3 p.m. Wednesday will allow staff to prepare the airfield and terminals ahead of the storm. Operations are expected to resume by noon on Thursday, but an airport spokesperson says it could reopen earlier depending on conditions.

“All passengers should check with their airlines for flight status updates,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The Airport, including the Main Terminal and parking garages, will be closed to all visitors at that time. TPA is not a designated storm shelter.”

