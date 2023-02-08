TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa International Airport announced Tuesday that it will be raising parking rates.

The maximum daily rate for economy parking will go up by $2 on April 4, totaling $14 for 24 hours of parking. Officials said hourly rates will not be affected.

The airport said the increase comes as “historic inflation” has affected the airport and the Tampa Bay area at a higher rate than in many other large airport markets.

The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board of Directors also approved a future parking rate adjustment for when current projects are completed. The timing has not been finalized yet but it is scheduled to go into effect during the fourth quarter of 2024.

When the rate adjustment takes effect, officials said daily maximum parking fees with be $28 in the Short Term Garage, $22 in the Long Term Garage and $18 in the Economy Garage.

Airport officials said parking rates will always be cheaper online. The online booking site allows travelers to reserve a parking space up to a year in advance.

The last time the board approved a parking rate increase was in 2020.

The Tampa International Airport said it is continuing to work on projects that include installing moving walkways in the Long Term Parking Garage and demolishing the outdated monorail in the Long and Short Term garages.

Nearly 500 new parking spaces will be added across both garages due to the improvements, the airport said.

The projects are expected to be completed in mid-2024 at a cost of $30.4 million as part of the Airport’s Capital Improvement Program.