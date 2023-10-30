TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa International Airport will soon hold the first ever “air taxi” flight in the state of Florida.

A TPA release said the airport and Volocopter collaborated to have the first urban air mobility test at a large U.S. airport this Thursday.

UAM flights are a new type of aircraft flight that focuses on short and medium-range flights that will take people and objects across urban environments, allowing for travel between and even within cities.

“Quiet, safe and sustainable operations of a certified eVTOL are designed to not only provide efficient transportation to reduce congestion, but to lower the carbon footprint of the aviation industry,” said the release.

The test flight will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Sheltair Aviation TPA on Jim Walter Boulevard. Several local officials, including the mayors of St. Petersburg and Tampa, will be present.