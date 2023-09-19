TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport will be expanding two of its airside TSA checkpoints, according to the airport.

The $65 million project was approved in August and is mostly funded with bonds and $525,000 in FDOT grants, according to the airport.

Airside A will get an extra 20,560-square feet of space, adding seven additional screening lanes and larger queueing space, according to a news release. Airside E will be expanded by 19,542-square feet, also adding seven more screening lanes.

TPA said Airside A opened in 1995 and Airside E opened in 2002.

“For the last two decades, we’ve leveraged the original airside designs to their fullest,” TPA Senior Manager of Planning and Development Matthew DeLoatche said in a statement. “But now, we’ve reached the point that annual passenger growth, and our commitment to providing the best passenger experience, dictate that these facilities grow as well.”

The work will be done by Suffolk Construction, a Boston-based firm, and is expected to be completed by in Summer 2025. Disruptions at the airport are expected to be minimal.