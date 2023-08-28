TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport will be closing shortly after midnight as the Tampa Bay region prepares for potentially destructive impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia.

As it stands, Idalia is forecast to become a major hurricane before hitting the state of Florida sometime early Wednesday.

Tampa International will suspend all commercial operations at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. The airport will remain closed until it can assess any damage, secure its equipment, and prepare the airfield and terminals for use.

“Some cargo and private aircraft operations could continue overnight, but all air traffic will cease by 7 a.m. Tuesday morning,” a release said. “The Airport, including the Main Terminal and Airsides will be closed to all visitors and is not equipped to function as a shelter.”

The airport could be reopened as early as Thursday morning, according to officials.

If you had a flight scheduled for this time period and want to know what to do, you can contact your airline below:

A press conference is planned for 2 p.m. Monday on storm preparations.