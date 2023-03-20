TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport surpassed its all-time record for the number of travelers accommodated in a single day, according to an airport spokesperson.

On Monday, officials told News Channel 8 the airport had experienced its “busiest day in airport history on Sunday, March 19.

Using TSA’s numbers, officials said approximately 90,300 passengers traveled through TPA.

A day earlier, on Saturday, March 19, roughly 89,000 passengers were accommodated through the airport’s two main parallel runways. According to data collected from the weekend prior (March 11-12), airport staff said they measured volume in the “same general range.”

Compared to the same period in 2022, staff saw about 3,000-5,000 more daily passengers.

Officials added, “in 2019, we saw about 87,000 passengers on our busiest day of spring break.”