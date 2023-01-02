TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A computer issue is causing delays at airports across Florida, according to officials.

A spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration said it has decreased the volume of flights into Florida airspace due to an air traffic computer problem.

According to a release, the FAA uses the En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM) system to handle en route traffic.

Tampa International Airport said some of its flights could be affected by the delay program.

“We’re currently seeing 139 delays,” a spokesman for the airport said.

Those seeking to fly through Tampa International Airport are advised to check with their airlines for flight details.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that Miami International Airport saw problems from a radar link outage. Officials said it caused a nationwide ground stop for flights to and from Florida, but planes are slowly being allowed to depart.