TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Travelers flying through Tampa International Airport are at least somewhat likely to experience some form of cancellation or delay after Tropical Storm Nicole swept through much of central Florida.

While the airport remains open and operational, the stormy conditions impacted some airline schedules “as expected.”

Approximately 18% of TPA’s flights were canceled and 30% of flights were delayed so far, with more delays expected throughout the day and evening, the airport said on its website.

TPA and the surrounding airfield sustained no damage from Tropical Storm Nicole.

The airport recommended passengers flying through Tampa International Thursday and Friday should check with their airlines for the most up-to-date schedules. Travelers should also arrive at the Airport at least two hours before scheduled departures.

