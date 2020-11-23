LIVE NOW /
Tampa International Airport searching for owner of lost ‘Woody’ toy

Hillsborough County

Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If your family flew through Tampa International Airport and is missing a “cowboy”, airport officials would like to speak with you.

Crews at the airport found “Woody” at the Alaska Air terminal and believe the “cowboy” was trying to make it to Seattle.

“To Seattle, and beyond! Last night, this Alaska Air flight somehow left Woody on the ramp. Anyone headed to the Pacific Northwest so our buddy can hitch a ride? Thanks,” the airport tweeted Monday.

Woody is having a fun time hanging out in the airport waiting to get home and has even made it on the tarmac!

