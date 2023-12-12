TAMPA, Fl. (WFLA) — It’s time to start preparing for the second round of busy travel this holiday season.

Tampa International Airport is expecting to break another record for Christmas-time travel.

Similar to Thanksgiving, TPA expects 80,000 passengers per day during the Christmas and New Year holiday period.

The heaviest traffic is predicted for the Saturday before Christmas, Dec. 23, the Saturday after Christmas on Dec. 30, and the weekend after New Year’s Day.

TPA officials expect 90,000 passengers to pass through the airport on those days.

We’re told everyone who books parking ahead of time should be guaranteed a spot.

Airport leaders suggest you go ahead and book that now as they could reach capacity during the busy holiday travel.

They said garages could close at some points throughout this period.

They suggest arriving two hours early if you’re flying domestically and three hours for international flights.

At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 airport officials are expected to give an update.