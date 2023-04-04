TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Starting Tuesday, it’s going to cost fliers more to park in some areas at Tampa International Airport.

Airport officials said the price increase is needed due to a combination of growth and inflation.

On Tuesday, the daily rate for economy parking will go up by $2, which means the total for 24 hours of parking there goes up from $12 to $14. Hourly rates will not be affected.

Airport officials said a year of historic inflation and rising labor and construction costs has hit the Tampa Bay area at a higher rate than many other large airport markets.

The airport said parking facility operations costs over the next 12 years are estimated to be $72 million. To help address these costs, the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board of Directors approved a parking rate adjustment for TPA’s Economy Parking Garage.

The increase comes the airport works to increase the number of available parking spaces. The airport is currently installing moving walkways in the long term parking garage and demolishing the outdated monorail in the long and short term garages to make room for nearly 500 new parking spaces.

The Board also approved a future parking rate adjustment for when current projects are completed, which is scheduled for 2024. When that rate adjustment takes effect, daily maximum parking fees will be $28 in the Short Term Garage, $22 in the Long Term Garage and $18 in the Economy Garage, according TPA.

TPA encourages customers to book online to save money at park.tampaairport.com. The online booking site allows travelers to reserve a parking space up to a year in advance.