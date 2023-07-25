TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport officials on Tuesday released the 20-year plan for the airport, and they’re making bold plans when it comes to future growth.

The airport is already experiencing a surge in travel with 23 million travelers expected this year alone.

Over the next 20 years, the airport is expected to see 39 million travelers pass through each year, so airport leaders are planning ahead by releasing a master plan to the public.

“We kept true to our promises with low walking distance and low walking times,” said Joe Lopano, CEO of Tampa International Airport.

The next chapter of the airport is quickly evolving and will eventually make way for new innovative concepts like electric airplanes.

“One of the assignments in this master plan update is this ever-evolving technology of electric airplanes and how do they operate and where do they work,” said Jeff Siddle, vice president of planning and development for the airport.

More than a dozen gates will also be added to accommodate 10 million travelers. More international non-stop flights will also be added.

“The thing about this that’s most exciting is that we’re seeing tremendous growth on the international front and we know people are starting to discover Tampa Bay,” Lopano said.