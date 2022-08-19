TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa International Airport police officer got a surprise reunion Friday afternoon with a motorcyclist he saved.

On March 15, Officer Ryan Runge rescued a motorcyclist who was severely injured in a crash. Runge, an off-duty officer, and an off-duty EMT saved the victim from asphyxiation caused by his body being contorting in a way that kept him from breathing.

Runge was later reunited with the victim during a ceremony awarding him the Life Saving Award at Tampa International Airport’s Main Terminal.

