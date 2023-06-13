TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are looking to visit a vacation destination this summer, Tampa International is offering nonstop flights to 10 Caribbean destinations.

Travels can feel like they are worlds away without venturing too far from home.

“From award-winning five-star resorts and relaxing along the sun-drenched shores, to ziplining through lush jungles and snorkeling in crystal-clear waters, the list of things to do across the Caribbean is endless. You can do it all, or simply do nothing. It’s your vacation,” the airport said.

The airport offers nonstop flights to the following Caribbean destinations:

Aguadilla, Puerto Rico (Frontier, JetBlue)

Cancun, Mexico (Frontier, JetBlue)

Grand Cayman (Cayman Airways)

Havana, Cuba (Southwest)

Marsh Habour, Bahamas (Silver Airways)

Montego Bay, Jamaica (Frontier)

Nassau, Bahamas (Silver Airways)

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (Frontier)

San Juan, Puerto Rico (Frontier)

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit)

To see more nonstop flights from Tampa International Airport, visit the airport’s website.