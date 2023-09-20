Related Video: With a growing number of passengers, Tampa calls for TPA airport expansion.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport has once again been named the No. 1 large airport for the second year in a row for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power North American Airport Satisfaction Survey.

The study looks at overall traveler satisfaction through six factors; terminal facilities, airport arrival/departure, baggage claim, security check, check-in/baggage check, and food, beverage, and retail.

“We know what Tampa International Airport does well, regardless of any scores or studies, but the J.D. Power top ranking for two years in a row demonstrates that our passengers recognize it too,” TPA CEO Joe Lopano said. “As we continue to expand and adapt to meet the needs of our growing region, we hope to maintain this legacy of excellence for generations to come.”

Serving over 23 million passengers a year, TPA has been undergoing a three-phase master plan since 2012, expanding its main terminal to include a SkyConnect train system and rental car facility, completing express curbs for faster traveler drop-off and pick-up, and completing the LEED SkyCenter One office building that will be a 16-gate international and domestic terminal in airside D by 2028.

This year, TPA won the CODAWorx People’s Choice award for the famous flaming sculpture. Last year, the airport won America’s Best Restroom Award.

“What makes TPA special is the love and support we’ve received from our travelers, residents and airport partners over the years, so this No. 1 spot truly belongs to all,” Lopano added. “We’re proud to represent our region with back-to-back J.D. Power wins as we continue to shine along with our incredible Tampa Bay community.”

For more categories and study rankings, visit jdpower.com.