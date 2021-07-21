Tampa International Airport: More guests violating mandatory mask requirement

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport is reminding flyers that masks are still required by federal law, despite recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The airport says it’s seeing more people not wearing masks at the airport, which violates the TSA mandate that still requires them in all parts of the airport and while flying.

“We are currently spending considerable time and resources reminding people to follow the federal mask mandate,” said Adam Bouchard, TPA’s Vice President of Operations. “We appreciate everyone’s efforts to be in compliance with the mask mandate and to ensure the health and safety of all our passengers, guests and employees.”

TPA said its Guest Services team gives out around 200 to 300 masks per day to those who need them, a number that has jumped since the CDC said people can go back to not wearing masks or physical distancing if they are vaccinated.