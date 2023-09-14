TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There are 450 part-time and full-time jobs up in the air ahead of Tampa International Airport’s hiring event Thursday.

The job fair comes as airport officials prepare for the busy holiday travel season, but there are many employers looking to hire year-round workers.

“The last one we had was in February, which was ahead of spring break, had more than 800 people,” TPA Communications Senior Manager Josh Gillin said. “You don’t have to get here right at 9 a.m. It may help if you want to interview for a specific position but we are open until noon.”

Gillin suggests bringing a resume, two forms of I.D., and dressing appropriately. There is the possibility for on-the-spot interviews and day-of hiring.

Delays are for flights, not your future. You could land a job with one of more than 25 employers who will be at TPA’s airport-wide hiring event.

“Mechanics, ground services, retail, concessions, and maintenance jobs. There’s also some office work,” Gillin said. “We have Southwest Airlines taking applications for gate agents and other public-facing positions.”

Employers will be set up in the main terminal’s event space between shuttle stations for Airsides E and F.

Parking at the airport is free for this event. Take your car to the economy parking garage, hop on the Skyconnect train, and airport officials will validate parking tickets.