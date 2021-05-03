Tampa International Airport looking to fill more than 300 positions

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport will be hosting an in-person and virtual job fair on Tuesday to fill more than 300 available positions.

This is one of the airport’s largest job fairs to date, according to a release.

Positions range from retail stores, restaurants, rental car operators, the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority, and more.

“The hope is to get some people hired on the spot and get people working as quickly as possible. We are seeing passenger traffic return quicker than we thought,” said Emily Nipps with Tampa International Airport. “We know that we’re not the only airport or place that’s seeing this shortage of workers right now. We’re competing with hotels, resorts, and other restaurants around town.”

For more information about the available positions, visit the airport’s website.