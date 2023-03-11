TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This weekend marks the true beginning of what is expected to be one of the busiest spring break travel seasons in recent memory, with Saturday and Sunday being two of the most popular days to fly through Tampa International Airport (TPA).

“No delays, it was easy,” said Gabe Beukinga. “It was great.”

Nashville resident Gabe Beukinga flew in with his young family for spring break.

“Just hanging out with the family, unplugging from work and the business,” Beukinga said of his plans over the week. “Probably do a little fishing.”

The airport said it’s planning on tens of thousands of people every day, and more than 90,000 people to pass through on Saturday.

“We are planning to go to the beach if there’s no red tide, hang out at the pool,” said Callie Beukinga. “And swim with our new baby.”

The airport also anticipates more than 2.7 million passengers to fly through between early March and April 10. Though there was a chunk of red “DELAYED” warnings on both the arrivals and departures board, it didn’t seem like many passengers were impacted.

“We’re going to visit in-laws and go to the beach,” said Christina Urban. “Maybe hit the aquarium, I don’t know, maybe Disney if we can manage.”

The Urbans are from Toronto, but they know about red tide.

“We just ready about that, like the day before,” Christina said. “But I don’t know, I think we’re just going to brave it.”

“Yeah, we’re familiar with it down in Naples,” added Greg Urban. “We hang out there a lot.”

But just eight days in the Sunshine State might not be enough for young Charlotte Urban.

“I was really tired during the flight, so my parents took a nap,” said Charlotte. “But I was just too excited to take a nap.”

Sundays are typically the airport’s busiest day, with Saturdays as a close second.

“I’m really excited to go to the Zoo and maybe Disney World,” Charlotte said.

According to TPA, as of Tuesday, the airport had already seen more than 350,000 flyers since spring break season officially started.