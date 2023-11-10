TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport is expecting its busiest Thanksgiving travel period ever.

The airport is expecting 80,000 passengers per day between Nov. 16 and Nov. 26. The two busiest days are expected to be Nov. 22 and Nov. 26.

TPA suggests travelers purchase parking in advance, as the parking garages may completely fill up. Passengers using ridesharing will use the Blue Express Curbsides to avoid congestion in the baggage claim level.

Passengers are asked to arrive two to three hours early as there could be unexpected delays getting through the airport due to longer lines.

Passengers should also leave Thanksgiving food items behind, as jams, jellies, cranberry sauce, gravy, and bottles of wine are usually confiscated at TSA checkpoints, according to the airport.