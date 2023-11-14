TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport officials expect to break a Thanksgiving travel record this year.

80,000 passengers are expected to pass through TPA daily starting Thursday until the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

The two busiest days will likely be the Wednesday before the holiday and the Sunday after. A few thousand more people could pass through the airport on those days.

Airport leaders said garages might reach capacity.

They suggest booking your parking online in advance so you don’t get stuck without a spot.

You could also use a ride-share app to avoid parking altogether.

Airport officials think the blue side baggage claim could get packed with the influx of people.

To relieve congestion, they will direct those using ride-share apps for pick-up and no baggage straight to the Blue Express curbsides.

News Channel 8 will talk with airport leaders on Tuesday, Nov. 14 morning around 10 a.m. to learn more about their plans to address the holiday travel rush and how they will accommodate the crowds.