TAMPA. Fla, (WFLA)– Many of the people planning to visit Tampa were excited to finally make it.

FlightAware tracked more than 900 cancellations for Southwest, 600 for American Airlines, 270 for Delta and 500 for Jet Blue this past weekend.

Southwest Airlines apologized for the issues, blaming technology, maintenance, weather and airspace issues.

“It was pretty frustrating,” said Mandy Finkler, a traveler who was stranded over the weekend. “While we were in flight to North Carolina, our flight from North Carolina to Tampa was canceled.”

It forced Finkler to spend more money than anticipated. She had to book hotels and car rentals for her family of six as they waited to make it to Tampa for their Spring Break plans.

According to the website, as of Monday, Tampa International Airport is back to normal with some delays and cancellations.