TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport was recently named one of the 10 best airports for food, according to Food & Wine.

Food & Wine said it asked its readers to cast their vote on their favorite airports to eat at.

Tampa International Airport ranked sixth on the list.

“From sports bars and tables with aquarium views to menus with authentic Neapolitan pizzas, Tampa International Airport has an unexpected range,” Food & Wine said.

The magazine said the Columbia Café in Airside E and Neapolitan wood-fired pies at Bavaro’s in Airside C offer some of the best food options at the airport.

Food & Wine also highlighted Cigar City Brewing in Airside C, where you can “taste some of the city’s best local beers.”

You can find the other airports ranked on the list below.