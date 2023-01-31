TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re looking for new travel destinations without the worry of a layover, Tampa International Airport has added two new nonstop routes.

Airport officials said the popular destinations of San Diego, California and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico will be easier to reach.

Alaska Airlines will begin nonstop services between Tampa and San Diego on Oct. 5.

The flight will depart San Diego in the morning and depart Tampa in the late afternoon. The airport said the route is extra business traveler-friendly.

TPA said it hasn’t offered direct flights to San Diego since September 2021.

“Tampa International Airport is proud to work with our airline partners to best serve travelers headed to our most popular destinations. Hundreds of passengers each day fly between TPA and San Diego, so this new nonstop route by Alaska Airlines offers a welcome daily option without requiring a connection,” Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano said.

If you’re planning a trip to Aguadilla, you can catch a nonstop Frontier flight starting May 4. The flight will be the airport’s first scheduled nonstop service between Tampa and the town on Puerto Rico’s west coast.

“Frontier’s new nonstop service to Aguadilla will help serve both Puerto Rico and the Tampa Bay Region’s extensive community with ties to the island, which also sees hundreds of passengers traveling in each direction every day.”’

The Aguadilla flight will depart from Tampa three times a week.