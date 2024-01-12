TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A house fire that occurred in the 2000 block of Linsey Street in Palmetto Beach is under investigation after crews believe the fire was intentionally set.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning, crews repsonded to a single-story home with fire and smoke emerging from the porch and attic.

Crews were able to put the fire out and said the home was empty during the search. No injuries were reported.

However, investigators with the Tampa Fire Marshal’s Office are looking into this fire as possible arson.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Tampa Fire Marshal’s Office at 813-274-7000.