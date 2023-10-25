TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa’s first and only five-star hotel was recently named one of the “best “most incredible” in the world by Fodors.

Travel experts curated the annual list of the 60 best hotels in the world.

Only 20 hotels in North America were nominated and The Tampa Edition was the only hotel in Florida to make the list.

The travel company highlighted The Tampa Edition’s “posh yet minimalist” rooms and its signature restaurant, Lilac, which received a Michelin star in May.

“The hotel’s nonstop nightlife scene—especially at the bougainvillea-draped rooftop pool bar but also at the swanky lobby bar (where you should not miss sipping a harissa margarita)—make it a firm favorite hangout among locals,” Fodors reported.

To see the full list of hotels that made the list, visit Fodors’ website.