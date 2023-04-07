TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa’s first five-star hotel was recently named one of the best in the world, according to Travel + Leisure.

The magazine listed the Tampa Edition at number 41 in its list of the 100 best new hotels in the world.

The hotel opened last October and is located in the heart of the city’s bustling Water Street district.

Travel + Leisure said the 172-room property is near major sites like the Florida Aquarium, Tampa Bay History Center, the Tampa Riverwalk and several cruise terminals.

“You’ll know you’re in Florida the minute you step into the lobby’s verdant forest of palm fronds,” the magazine said. “And you’ll know you’re at the white-hot Tampa Edition because, as a guest, you just breezed past a line of locals hoping to get in at one of the hotel’s seven dining spots, now among the city’s most coveted bookings.”

The hotel is home to several restaurants, including Lilac, a Mediterranean restaurant that was recently added to the Michelin Guide. The guide reveals culinary gems throughout the year.

Inside one of the Tampa EDITION hotel’s suites. (WFLA)

Travel + Leisure highlighted the hotel’s sizable gym and spa as well as its “super spacious” rooms.

“The double queen rooms are super spacious and smartly designed for luggage storage, with plenty of outlets for everyone’s devices,” the magazine said.

