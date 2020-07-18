Tampa honor graduate upset after high school leaves her name off graduation program

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay student is devastated after her name was left off her high school’s graduation program entirely. Her family wants to know why her name was not printed with her classmates.

After years of hard work, this honor grad said being forgotten on the graduation program puts the cap on an unconventional 2020.

“We waited on this for 19 years. So yeah, we were super excited this morning,” said mom, Sherrina Jacobs.

The Jacobs family has reason to celebrate. Jefferson High School graduate Jasmine Jacobs walked the stage in a drive-through graduation ceremony.

“This was definitely a different type of graduation ceremony,” Sherrina said.

2020 has been a bit of a let down for this grad.

“Yeah we joke about it, but it’s also the fact that we didn’t get to do anything for our senior year. Not just graduate, but prom, grad bash, and any other senior festivities we had planned,” said honor grad, Jasmine.

The happy occasion, though, turned sour. Turning the pages to the graduation program they expected to see Jasmine’s name listed in the group of honor grads.

“So to our surprise, our daughter’s name was not printed in the program,” Sherrina said.

“I probably would have been a little upset if it had been with the rest of the graduates. At least I was still in there, but it’s the fact that I wasn’t in there at all,” Jasmine said.

The Jacobs family wants this wrong corrected and feels the program should have been double and triple checked.

“I was upset now. I was upset with Jefferson, I must say. I just want it to be right,” Sherrina said.

“I feel like it was a mistake made there that ya’ll have had ample enough time to fix,” Jasmine said.

“It hurt your feelings?” asked 8 On Your Side’s Marco Villarreal.

“It did. I didn’t go to Jefferson for four years for this,” answered Jasmine.

8 On Your Side reached out to Jefferson High School. The administration apologizes for the mistake and says they will be reprinting programs with Jasmine’s name among her classmates.

